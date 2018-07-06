Featured
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Newmarket
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 3:31PM EDT
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when they were struck by Jeep Wangler in Newmarket.
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Davis Drive and Main Street.
Police say the pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman from Newmarket was transported to hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Investigators are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.