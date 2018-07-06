

CTV Barrie





A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when they were struck by Jeep Wangler in Newmarket.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Davis Drive and Main Street.

Police say the pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman from Newmarket was transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.