Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by a truck in Shelburne
File photo
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 11:57AM EDT
A pedestrian remains in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck.
Shelburne police says the woman was struck on Main Street East between James Street and William Street, at around 8 p.m on Wednesday.
She was taken to a Toronto area hospital in serious, but stable condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Police say the road was closed for nine hours for the investigation.
No charges have been laid. The investigation is continuing.