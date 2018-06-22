

CTV Barrie





A pedestrian remains in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck.

Shelburne police says the woman was struck on Main Street East between James Street and William Street, at around 8 p.m on Wednesday.

She was taken to a Toronto area hospital in serious, but stable condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police say the road was closed for nine hours for the investigation.

No charges have been laid. The investigation is continuing.