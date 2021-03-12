Advertisement
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 400 in Bradford
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 9:06PM EST
OPP investigate a deadly crash in the southbound lanes of Hwy 400 south of Hwy 88 in Bradford, Ont. on Fri. March 12, 2021 (Chris Garry/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 400 in Bradford Friday night.
It happened in the southbound lanes near Highway 88 at about 7:45 p.m.
The investigation closed southbound lanes of the 400 for several hours Friday night.
OPP officers are still trying to determine why the man killed was walking on the 400.
