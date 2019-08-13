

Staff , CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating the death of a man on Highway 400 in Barrie on Tuesday morning.

Police say the man was struck by a white SUV around 8 a.m. just north of the Mapleview Drive exit.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CTV News that the driver of the SUV is uninjured but shaken. He says police do not suspect foul play, and the identity of the deceased will not be made available at this time. "We will continue to investigate and provide information if it's appropriate to do so."

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours for the investigation. They have since reopened.

Police will continue to investigate and ask anyone with information or dashcam video to come forward.