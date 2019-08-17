

Craig Momney, CTV Barrie





A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night in The Blue Mountains.

Police say it happened around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Grey Road 19 near Jozo Weider Boulevard.

According to police, the man was crossing the street when a westbound SUV struck him.

Police say the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.