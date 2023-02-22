Pedestrian-involved collision in Bradford under investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate a pedestrian-involved collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

South Simcoe Police say an 85-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Bridge Street west of Canal Road around 7:30 Tuesday evening.

The senior was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

They say the driver remained at the scene.

Police urge anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage to come forward and contact the lead investigator at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, ext. 1477, via email or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.