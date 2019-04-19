

CTV Barrie





Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers believe the female pedestrian was crossing Beachwood Road near Bellholme Lane in the Town of Collingwood when she was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound. The 35-year-old was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.

The driver of the vehicle did stay on scene.

The Technical Traffic Collision Investigators closed the roadway for several hours as they investigated and spoke with witnesses. Nearby video surveillance footage is also available to OPP. The road has since re-opened, and officials say the investigation continues.