Pedestrian hospitalized following a crash in Essa Township
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 12:36PM EDT
OPP file image.
BARRIE, ONT -- One person is in hospital following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Essa Township.
OPP first tweeted about the incident Saturday morning, shortly before 8 a.m.
Nottawasaga OPP closed the 5th Line between 5th Side Road and Marshall Crescent as they investigated, but the road has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
