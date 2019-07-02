

CTV Barrie





OPP officers are investigating a collision that sent a 21-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening in Mulmur Township.

OPP officers, firefighters and paramedics responded after a vehicle reportedly hit a pedestrian on Highway 89 east of Shelburne around 10 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.

The highway was closed for several hours for the police investigation and reopened just after 3 in the morning.

No charges have been laid.

Dufferin OPP is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.