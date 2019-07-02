Featured
Pedestrian hit near Shelburne suffers life-threatening injuries
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 12:16PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 2, 2019 4:31PM EDT
OPP officers are investigating a collision that sent a 21-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening in Mulmur Township.
OPP officers, firefighters and paramedics responded after a vehicle reportedly hit a pedestrian on Highway 89 east of Shelburne around 10 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.
The highway was closed for several hours for the police investigation and reopened just after 3 in the morning.
No charges have been laid.
Dufferin OPP is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.