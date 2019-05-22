

CTV Barrie





A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Caledon overnight on Wednesday.

Provincial police are investigating the fatal collision that killed a man around 1 a.m. along Highway 10 northbound, south of Old School Road.

The highway was closed for several hours for the police investigation.

Police say the identity of the victim is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP.