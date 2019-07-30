

CTV Barrie





One person has died after being struck while walking on the road on Highway 28 in North Kawartha Township on Monday morning.

Police say a commercial vehicle travelling northbound shortly before 8 a.m. hit the pedestrian who died as a result.

Highway 28 was closed near Butler Drive in Woodview for the reconstruction and investigation. It has since reopened.

The cause of the fatal collision is still under investigation.