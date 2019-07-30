Featured
Pedestrian hit and killed in North Kawartha Township
A police cruiser blocks a road following a fatal collision in this undated photo. (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:06PM EDT
One person has died after being struck while walking on the road on Highway 28 in North Kawartha Township on Monday morning.
Police say a commercial vehicle travelling northbound shortly before 8 a.m. hit the pedestrian who died as a result.
Highway 28 was closed near Butler Drive in Woodview for the reconstruction and investigation. It has since reopened.
The cause of the fatal collision is still under investigation.