Pedestrian hit and killed in Kawartha Lakes

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Kawartha Lakes Monday evening.

Police say the victim was rushed to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

They say he was walking along Little Britain Road when he was struck shortly after 6 p.m.

Police identified the victim as a 68-year-old Fenelon Township man.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was not physically injured.

Officers closed Eldon Road to Valentia Road for several hours for the investigation.

The OPP says no charges have been laid at this time.

Police encourage witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact the Kawartha Lakes OPP.