BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police say a pedestrian fell from an overpass in Barrie onto Highway 400 and has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident happened Thursday around the dinner hour and forced police to close the highway northbound at Dunlop Street for emergency crews.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says there was a separate incident on the highway that also caused traffic chaos.

The southbound lanes of the 400 were closed just past Anne Street at Bayfield Street for a multi-vehicle collision and rollover.

Schmidt said people were trapped inside their vehicles.

Just after 7 p.m., the OPP said the southbound lanes were reopening to traffic.

The northbound lanes remain closed.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.