Police say they are looking for witnesses after a car struck and killed a pedestrian in Aurora Monday afternoon.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area of George and Wellington around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they found a female pedestrian suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

They say a 67-year-old woman from Aurora was transported to hospital where she died shortly after from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.