Pedestrian, 61, killed after hit by a vehicle in The Blue Mountains
Craig Momney, CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 6:24PM EDT
A 61-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night in The Blue Mountains.
Police say it happened around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Grey Road 19 near Jozo Weider Boulevard.
According to police, the man was crossing the street when a westbound SUV struck him.
Police say the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.