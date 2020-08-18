ANGUS, ONT. -- Bringing Their Faces Into The Light is a project honouring those who have served our nation, with more than just a name.

Don Ward is a veteran peacekeeper and now artist of the project, and has spent the last two years working to tell the stories of fallen peacekeepers and Afghanistan veterans.

The project features eight walls full of 284 portraits of those who are no longer with us, showcasing their stories and origins at Peacekeepers Park in Angus.

"Everyone of these fallen peacekeepers, they were sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, and that isn't told by a name on a wall," said Ward.

The concept came to Ward while looking at memorials and plaques. He said he thought to himself that there is so much more to them than just a name and date of death. He wanted them to be remembered.

But it wasn't easy. While the art itself was a difficult process, finding the photos and families add to the challenge.

Ward creates the images by painting a portrait, graphically imaging it, scanning it, and sizing it to fit on the wall.

He admitted another challenge is controlling his own emotions.

He said many of the men and women on these walls are his friends. "You gotta detach yourself a bit," he said in tears.

"But then you also still have to attach. I feel like I know every single one of these guys now. You look into their lives, and it can be overwhelming."

If even one person paused to take in his hard work, Ward said it'd served its purpose.

One of the faces on the wall belongs to Sapper Brian Collier, who lost his life in July 2010, after serving in Afghanistan at the age of 24.

His mother, Carol Collier, looked at the portrait created by Ward, and said she found the project comforting.

Collier said the project helps to keep their legacies alive, adding that her son would have been quite proud of it. "He would bring people here, I'm sure," said Collier. "He would tip a hat and raise a cheers."

President of the Peacekeeping Association for Central Ontario, Fern Taillefer, said the park serves to honour and educate.

"We want people to know what they've done," said Taillefer. "This is a legacy to them so that people can remember. And don't forget."

Meanwhile, Ward hopes to have all eight walls completed by next year, with the fifth one coming up in September. There are 284 portraits, and he said he prays that he will never paint a 285th.