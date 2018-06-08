

A day after the provincial election, both of Barrie’s future MPPs says they are looking forward to getting to work.

MPP-elect Andrea Khanjin is promising to support small businesses, lower hydro rates, and keep jobs in the area.

"Jobs is a big one. We’ve got a lot of people who commute to the GTA for jobs. Wouldn't it be great if we not just lived in Barrie-Innisfil, but we worked in Barrie-Innisfil. There's a thought," she says.

Khanjin won for the Progressive Conservatives after securing 50 per cent of the vote.

Liberal incumbent Ann Hoggarth came in third place behind NDP candidate Pekka Reinio. Green Party candidate Bonnie North came in fourth. Hoggarth plans to take the summer off.

"I enjoyed the job. I thought we were doing a great job. Obviously, the rest of Ontario did not," says Hoggarth. "I think the province is in for a very bumpy ride."

Lawyer Doug Downey celebrated his victory on Thursday night with his daughter by his side. The self-proclaimed numbers guy wants to rein in spending and cut the deficit.

“I am so excited to get to work. We have 15 years of things to clean up," says Downey. “I'm ready to get to work for everybody in the riding."

Downey won the riding for the PCs, taking 44.7 per cent of the vote.

NDP candidate Dan Janssen came in second, followed by Liberal Jeff Kerk and Green Party candidate Kennan Aylwin.