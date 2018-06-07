

CTV Barrie





Progressive Conservative Bill Walker has been re-elected in the riding of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

Walker beat out Liberal candidate Francesca Dobbyn, NDP candidate Karen Gventer and Green Party candidate Don Marshall.

This will be Walker`s third term as MPP. He has represented the riding since 2011.

He was the Progressive Conservative Critic for Seniors, Long-Term Care and Accessibility. Walker has also served as the Critic for Community & Social Services, Long-Term Care & Wellness, Children & Youth Services and as Deputy Health Critic for Rural and Northern Ontario.

The riding is on the north coast of Lake Huron and south shores of Georgian Bay.

It’s comprised of several towns and cities including Owen Sound, Meaford, Tobermory, Wiarton, Georgian Bluffs and Southgate.