BARRIE, ONT. -- History was made in Barrie as the city held its first virtual public meeting on Monday evening.

Despite a few technical glitches, residents were able to call in to supply their opinions on several items discussed.

City councillors gave the green light to the Patios Everywhere Program.

The program will allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining while maintaining physical distancing.

“This program will support our efforts for local economic recovery,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

