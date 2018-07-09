Patio business in the city of Barrie is booming, and with a new construction plan in place for Dunlop Street, even more are expected to open.

“It’s been fabulous. The patios are jammed, everyone is having a great time outside” says Flying Monkey’s Brewery founder, Peter Chiodo.

A local barbershop has even set up a patio ‘waiting area’.

Every year the number of patios increases.

Downtown Barrie BIA managing director Craig Stevens says “we probably have 40 to 50 patios that you can enjoy at any given time.” This includes rooftops and back patios.

The city is planning to modify Dunlop Street, making it easier to set the patios up. The curbs will be smoothed out.

“Dunlop Street will just be a row of patios, it will be absolutely amazing” says Stevens.

Some businesses are concerned about parking once the patios are set up. Stevens maintains “it doesn’t take away from parking, it displaces it.”

Construction along the busy street is scheduled to start in the fall of 2019.