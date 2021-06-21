BARRIE, ONT. -- Canada plans to lift most international travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Canadians starting in two weeks, a move that has the Ontario Medical Association's past president giving a thumbs up.

"What we're seeing with today's announcement is actually the fulfillment of that promise that we've been making all along," says Dr. Sohail Gandhi.

"You get vaccinated, you get protected, and your life can finally start going back to normal, in stages, of course," he adds.

Starting July 5 at 11:59 p.m., travellers who have received two vaccine doses and are approved to arrive in Canada can do so without having to self-isolate for 14 days or stay in a hotel upon arrival.

So far, in Simcoe Muskoka, nearly half a million doses have gone into resident's arms, while more than 60 per cent of the population have received at least one dose.

More than 15 per cent rolled up their sleeves twice and are now immunized.

Related Article: How do I get the COVID-19 vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka?

The eased restrictions won't apply to fully vaccinated non-citizens who are hoping to visit for non-essential purposes.

Travellers will have to provide proof of vaccine to be exempt from the quarantine measures.

Full details are available here.