Passenger killed after falling out of minibus on Highway 11 in Severn Township

Provincial police are investigating a deadly crash that saw a passenger fall out of a moving minibus on Highway 11 late Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash in Severn Township just before 11 p.m., where officers found a minibus stopped on the shoulder of the highway. A male passenger was found outside the bus with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man was an occupant of the minibus and fell out of the moving vehicle, fatally injuring him.

Southbound Highway 11 was closed between New Brailey Road and Ego Road for several hours but has since been reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.