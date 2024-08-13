Houseguest shoots partygoer

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a house party on Castlederg Sideroad near Mt. Pleasant Road just before midnight on Sunday.

OPP determined a person at the party had shot a houseguest. The victim was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound injury.

Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

The investigation is in its early stages, and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation should contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.