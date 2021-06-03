BARRIE, ONT. -- More communities in Simcoe County have increased the fire danger rating to high.

Midland/ Penetanguishene, Rama, Ramara and Tay raised the rating Thursday.

Tiny, Clearview and Springwater Townships increased to high Wednesday.

Severn Township has had the fire danger rating at high for the last two weeks, and the District of Muskoka enacted a total fire ban Monday.

There are still nine communities in Simcoe County where the fire danger rating sits at moderate.

CTV News Barrie Weather Specialist KC Colby says that while today could will see some rain, we have received 60 percent less precipitation than average in the last month.

Mother Nature could deliver another "wash" today w/fair skies & feeling 27 degrees. Few clouds overnight & 14. Sun/cloud 27 Fri w/chance of shower. Sat 29 & sun/cloud ##ctv #ONwx pic.twitter.com/pP5GLSEOWV — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) June 3, 2021

Under an increased fire danger rating, there are things you can and can't do. We have compiled a list below.

Under a low rating: fire ignition is considered difficult, and therefore campfires are permitted. Burning with a permit is allowed, as is setting off fireworks.

Under a moderate rating: grasses, twigs, and leaves are very dry and ignite easily. Campfires are permitted. Burning with a permit is allowed, as is setting off fireworks.

Under a high rating: fires can spread rapidly, so small campfires are still permitted but require extreme caution. No burning or setting off fireworks is allowed.

Under an extreme rating: No burning of any kind is allowed unless it is for cooking in participating campgrounds. Fireworks are not allowed.

*check with your local municipality regarding fireworks