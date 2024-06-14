Partnership program bringing underprivileged youth to summer camp

Thanks to a unique partnership program, many underprivileged youth will have the chance to experience summer camps this year.

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions (SMFC) is once again working towards providing the experience of summer camps to youth who may not have the financial means to attend otherwise. This year, they are working with dozens of local camps and extracurricular experiences to ensure no child is forgotten.

"At SMFC, we believe every child deserves the chance to experience the joy and growth that summer camp provides," Jasmine Botter, the fund development & community partnerships coordinator at SMFC, said in a news release.

Through this year's partnership with SMFC, 54 camps or extracurricular activities, including Imaginarium—Adventures in Art, Upchuckle Education, the South Simcoe United Club, and the Maizis Martial Arts Academy, are providing either free or discounted spots to children connected with SMFC.

"Camp is a fantastic way for children to grow," Soke Michelle Maizis of the Maizis Martial Arts Academy said in a news release. "Family Connexions Camp Program is a terrific opportunity for children who may not otherwise have this chance.

The program is also made possible through fundraising initiatives completed by SMFC throughout the year. SMFC is the same organization that CTV Barrie's annual Toy Mountain campaign has supported in recent years.

For more details on the camp program including a list of the locations supporting youth supported by SMFC can be found here.