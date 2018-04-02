

CTV Barrie





Casual, part-time seasonal and temporary workers in Ontario must now be paid the same as a full-time employee who does the same job.

The new rules, which came into effect on Sunday, stipulate that employees can’t be paid less than their permanent and full-time counterparts for doing “substantially the same kind of work” and performing that work under similar conditions.

The regulations also apply to workers hired through temp agencies.

Employers found not to be paying employees equally for equal work could face an initial fine of $350, escalating to $700 and $1,500 upon subsequent offences, as well as having their names published publicly.

The province says these regulations are the first of their type in North America.

With files from CTV Kitchener.