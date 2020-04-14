BARRIE -- Monday night’s rain storm that saw winds up to 90 km/h have caused localized flooding along Penetanguishene’s waterfront.

The town has closed portions of the Waterfront Trail and the Town Dock parking lot due to exceedingly high water levels.

The storm has also caused damage in the form of path washouts caused by erosion.

The town asks residents to stay clear of the closed trails, and avoid all other waterways.