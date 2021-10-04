Parry Sound police investigated dozens of domestic-related incidents last month

Barrie -

More than two dozen domestic-related incidents were reported in the district of West Parry Sound during September, averaging one call a day, police say.

During the month, OPP officers say they investigated 25 occurrences.

Of those, three resulted in criminal charges, including assault, mischief, uttering threats of death or bodily harm and harassment.

The OPP will not release the names of the accused to protect the victim's identities.

Police remind anyone involved in an abusive relationship or who may know someone who is that there are local resources available for help, including the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511.