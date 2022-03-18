Parry Sound-Muskoka LTC homes receive provincial funding to increase staff levels

Long-term care homes in Parry Sound-Muskoka are getting a financial boost to increase staffing levels.

On Friday, the provincial government announced it is providing up to $673 million to long-term care homes in Ontario to hire and retain up to 10,000 staff province-wide.

Select care homes in Parry Sound-Muskoka are receiving $6,061,368.

"I am very pleased to see this increased funding to hire and retain staff at long-term care homes in Parry Sound – Muskoka," said Norman Miller, Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP. "Hiring more staff will ensure that residents receive the high quality, daily direct care they deserve."

Six long-term care homes in Parry Sound-Muskoka are benefiting from the funding.

Belvedere Heights and Lakeland Long-Term Care in Parry Sound are receiving $880,860 and $784,932, respectively, while Fairvern Nursing Home and Muskoka Landing in Huntsville are receiving $488,388 and $1,691,952, respectively.

Muskoka Shores Care Community in Gravenhurst is also receiving $1,691,952, and The Pines in Bracebridge is receiving $1,395,420.

"We know that more qualified staff means more daily care for residents," said Paul Calandra, long-term care minister. "Hiring more staff is part of our government's plan to fix long-term care and improve the quality of care residents receive and the quality of life they experience."

The province committed $270 million to Ontario long-term care last year and is providing $1.25 billion next year and $1.82 billion the year after that.

Funding for each long-term care home is based on the number of beds in use, according to the province.