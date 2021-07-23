BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was recovered from the Seguin River in Parry Sound.

Provincial police say OPP divers recovered the body of Jeremy Atkins on Thursday.

They say witnesses reported losing sight of the 43-year-old Parry Sound man after watching him go into the river and called emergency services for help finding the missing man.

The investigation into the sudden death is ongoing under the direction of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

No further information was provided at this time.