A 34-year-old Parry Sound man faces multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Police say they responded to a report of a sexual assault on Railway Avenue in Parry Sound shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators arrested Kyle Butler and charged him with several offences including sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

The accused was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on January 17.