BARRIE, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in Parry Sound at a long-term care home.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported two staff members at Belvedere Heights tested positive for the virus, but that no residents have come down with it.

"It is important that we do our best to keep our older and more vulnerable individuals safe," said Dr. Jim Chirico Medical Officer of Health.

Both infected staff members are in isolation.