Parry Sound church allegedly broken-into, money stolen
St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parry Sound, Ont. in this undated picture. (Photo: St. Peter the Apostle Parish/Facebook)
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 1:16PM EDT
Provincial police are hoping to find the person who they say broke into a church in Parry Sound and stole money from the parish.
OPP is investigating the alleged break-in that is believed to have happened sometime between noon on Tuesday and 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the St. Peter the Apostle Parish on Church Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or your nearest police service.