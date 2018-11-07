Marco Muzzo has been denied both day parole and full parole on Wednesday. 

Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving impaired and causing a crash that killed three young children and their grandfather in Vaughan in 2015.

The September 2015 the crash claimed the lives of nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville.

The children's grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the collision.

- With files from The Canadian Press