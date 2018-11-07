

CTV Barrie





Marco Muzzo has been denied both day parole and full parole on Wednesday.

Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving impaired and causing a crash that killed three young children and their grandfather in Vaughan in 2015.

The September 2015 the crash claimed the lives of nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville.

The children's grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the collision.

- With files from The Canadian Press