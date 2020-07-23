BARRIE, ONT. -- Parks Canada is postponing the return of the controversial Samuel de Champlain statue to Couchiching Park in Orillia, saying the issue needs further consideration.

The monument was removed in 2015 to be refurbished, and talks of reinstalling it have been strongly debated since.

The original monument portrays Samuel de Champlain at the top of the podium, with four Indigenous figures at his feet. It's a scene critics describe as racist, while some Orillia residents say it portrays a piece of history.

The national agency has stated its commitment to reinstalling the historical piece, but not before consulting with several concerned groups.

"As stewards of Canada's natural and cultural heritage, Parks Canada is a leader in preserving Canada's cultural heritage and fostering public understanding. Working collaboratively with Indigenous peoples and citizens of Orillia in honouring their contributions to our shared heritage and history is a priority for Parks Canada," reads a news release by Parks Canada.