Parks Canada opens Couchiching Lock 42

Parks Canada advises that due to higher-than-normal water levels, a local lock will be opened.

Heightened water levels in Lake Simcoe and Couchiching have necessitated opening the valves at Couchiching Lock 42 near Washago Tuesday.

The operation will immediately increase the water levels and flows between Lock 42 - Couchiching and the channel below the Severn River.

People are advised to stay well clear of this area in the channel above and below the lock due to the unsafe high flows and exposed open water.

Parks Canada advises residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution.

Visit the Trent-Severn Waterway for more information.