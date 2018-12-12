

CTV Barrie





Once again over the holiday season Innisfil residents have turned their parking fines into donations, with the annual ‘Scrooge the Ticket’ campaign.

Anyone in Innisfil who received a parking fine between November 20th and December 9th had the option of donating to the Innisfil Food Bank instead of paying the ticket.

The campaign has raised $1335 in cash donations, and $531 in toys and non-perishable food donations.

Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin was on hand at the Innisfil Community Church to help deliver the donations. “It’s great that people see this as an opportunity to donate to the Food Bank,” she said.

Since it began four years ago, the “Scrooge the Ticket” campaign has raised approximately $9,000 for the Innisfil Food Bank.