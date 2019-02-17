

Overnight parking will be banned on streets in Downtown Barrie for the next two nights.



Beginning Sunday night at 6:00 p.m., and continuing on Monday night at 6:00 p.m., all vehicles must be removed from metered parking spots in the downtown until 7:30 a.m.



Any cars left behind will be ticketed and towed.



Crews will begin removing snow on all streets east of Bayfield in the core and will continue on Monday night on all downtown streets west of Bayfield.



Overnight Sunday, February 17 until 7:30 a.m. Monday



Bayfield St. (Sophia St. to Simcoe St.)

Clapperton St. (McDonald St. to Dunlop St. E.)

Owen St. (McDonald St. to Dunlop St. E.)

Mulcaster St. (Codrington St. to Simcoe St.)

Poyntz St. (Collier St. to Dunlop St. E.)

Codrington St. (McDonald St. to Mulcaster St.)

McDonald St. (Sophia St. E. to Mulcaster St.)

Worsley St. (Bayfield St. to Mulcaster St.)

Collier St. (Bayfield St. to Sampson St.)

Dunlop St. E (Bayfield St. to Poyntz St.)

Chase McEachern Way (Bayfield St. to Meridian Place)

Simcoe St. (Bayfield St. to Mulcaster St.)



Overnight Monday, February 18 until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday



Ross St. (Wellington St. W. to Bayfield St.)

Park St. (Parkside Dr. to Toronto St.)

Dunlop St. W. (Eccles St. S to Bayfield St.)

Simcoe St. (Bradford St. to Bayfield St.)

High St. (Park St. to Dunlop St. W.)

Bradford St. (Dunlop St. W. to Simcoe St.)

Toronto St. (Ross St. to Simcoe St.)

Mary St. (Ross St. to Simcoe St.)

Maple Ave. (Ross St. to Simcoe St.)

