Parents won't have the option to switch learning modes when schools reopen

Parents wishing to continue online learning for their children when schools reopen Monday instead of sending them back to in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 cases may not have an option.

While school boards have remained pretty quiet since the province decided students would return to class next week, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) has declared it won't be able to accommodate a wave of requests to switch learning modes.

The provincial government confirmed earlier this week schools would reopen next week despite surging infection rates, but the public and Catholic school boards said they have yet to receive direction from the Ministry of Education.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to hold a news conference about the planned return to in-person learning today at 1:30 p.m. alongside the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore.

The government announced that students would temporarily shift to remote learning following the winter break on Jan. 3 as COVID-19 cases hit record levels.

The province gave little notice to parents and educators at the time, saying schools would reopen with enhanced safety measures in place, such as HEPA filters and N95 masks supplied for staff.

The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) confirmed that all public schools were equipped with high-efficiency mechanical ventilation systems with funding from the ministry.

"In addition, as per ministry requirements, all kindergarten classrooms were equipped with stand-alone HEPA filters," said Sarah Kekewich, the public board's manager of communications.

The ministry recently announced it would send an additional 3,000 stand-alone HEPA filters to school boards across Ontario.

SCDSB will receive approximately 66 of those units, which Kekewich said is not enough for every classroom.

"However, it is important to note that the ventilation systems in SCDSB schools already meet or exceed the ministry ventilation requirements," she noted.

Meanwhile, since the new year, the guidelines for COVID-19 symptoms that would require students to isolate changed, and the province revised the free PCR testing eligibility in schools.

Parents will also no longer be notified of a positive COVID-19 case in their child's class.