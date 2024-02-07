Parents urged to shield kids from alarming surge in online exploitation threats

Parents are urged to take "a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation," provincial police stated in a release following several investigations.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) warn that because of the advances in technology, child exploitation is rapidly increasing, with police receiving calls about online sexual offences weekly.

"Child exploitation on the internet is a community problem requiring support and involvement from not only law enforcement but parents/guardians, educators, child advocacy organizers, government and technology providers," OPP stated in the release.

Several resources are available to parents and caregivers interested in learning more about how to protect and talk to their children about the potential dangers lurking online, including Cybertip.ca and ProtectChildren.ca.

"Everyone needs to educate themselves to keep children safe and keep predators out of our real and virtual communities," the release continued.

Police encourage anyone with information on an incident to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.