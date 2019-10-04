Talks between the union representing 55-thousand education workers and the province are continuing today as tomorrow's strike deadline looms.

Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees have threatened to walk off the job Monday if contract talks with the province don't move forward.

The last-minute nature of the decision has left parents scrambling to figure out where to put their kids if classrooms close.

"I think we should have been informed a little bit more, given a little bit more notice," one Barrie parent tells CTV News today.

While many people we spoke to say they stand in solidarity with the province's education workers and support staff, some parents insist they're frustrated, and have no option but to use personal days to take time off work.

"We have a ten year old and a 14 year old, and it's hard. It's going to inconvenience a lot of parents you know, it's unfortunate."

Several local school boards have confirmed they will need to close their doors on Monday if CUPE educational support workers follow through with a full legal strike.

The school boards that have stated they will be closed pending a full legal strike include York District, York Catholic Peel, Dufferin Peel Catholic, Grey Bruce Catholic, and Trillium Lakelands, and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic.

The Simcoe County Public School Board and the Bluewater District School Board will remain open to students on Monday even if there is a strike.

The Simcoe County Transportation Consortium says if your school is open, your bus will run.

Each board will post updates on their websites as necessary. CUPE and the province have promised to continue negotiations throughout the weekend and until Sunday evening.

If those negotiations are not successful, thousands of Ontario parents will need to access alternative childcare options. Several municipalities, including the City of Vaughan, have opened day camps in preparation for school closures.

The City of Barrie announced on Saturday it will offer daily camp options at Holly Community Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre for any families impacted by school closures. So far, programs are tentatively set for the entire week starting on October 7th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Many local groups and businesses are altering their schedules to help.

Maria Leung, with the Nottawasaga Conservation Authority, have already opened registration for additional day camps.

“We knew the strike might be coming, so internally we have been preparing for a few weeks now... and we just wanted to offer a place for parents to have peace of mind that their children can be taken care of and at the same time enjoy and learn about the great experiences they can in the outdoor setting," Leung said.

With files from the Canadian Press