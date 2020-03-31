BARRIE -- "While school may be out until May 4th, class is back in session."

Ontario's Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce, announced on Tuesday school closures have been extended, and the province is pushing forward with a plan for students to learn at home.

Simcoe County Elementary Teachers' Union President Janet Bigham says there is a learning plan in place that will unfold by the end of the week.

She says parents can focus on their child's well-being and let their teachers do the teaching.

"It might look different in different households, and that is okay," she says.

Minister Lecce said today the expectations are for kindergarten to grade 6 students to have five hours of work each week. Grade 7 and 8 students would have 10 hours of work per week, while grades 9 through 12 would have between six and 12 hours of work per week.

Students will receive a report card at the end of the year, and officials say grade 12's will have enough credits to graduate and apply to post secondary schools.

Brian Beal, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic School Board director, says they are working to ensure students have the resources they need to learn from home.

"We've had 1,000 families say they are going to need some support with technology," he says the goal is to provide iPads and other devices where needed.

The province said the matter of returning to school in May is going to be re-evaluated as they continue to follow the guidance of public health officials.