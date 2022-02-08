Parents encouraged to 'check-in' with kids on Safer Internet Day

Feb. 8 marks the 19th 'Safer Internet Day,' initiating a reminder from police to be cognizant while online.

Police forces across the region encourage parents to "check-in" with their kids about what they are doing, seeing and experiencing online.

They also remind individuals to be cautious, regardless of age, while online, offering that it's best to investigate anything that sounds too good to be true.

The global campaign aims to raise awareness about online issues and calls on stakeholders to make the internet safer.

Cybertip.ca is Canada's tipline for reporting online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The site offers parents and children information and tips about harmful online content, luring, sextortion, etc.

Complete information is available here.