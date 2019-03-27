

CTV Barrie





The parents of a three-month-old baby girl have been arrested after Bruce Peninsula OPP says the infant suffered severe injuries.

Both the mother and father are charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life to a child.

They were released following a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound next month.

Police say a publication ban is in effect and they're not releasing any more details about the child's condition.

They're asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

- With files from The Canadian Press