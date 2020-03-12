BARRIE -- The parents of a 10-year-old called police, telling officers the child got upset after a cell phone was taken away.

The Caledon OPP arrived at the home and had a conversation with the child about following house rules and respecting parents.

Officers told the parents that calling the police is not the best way to deal with their child’s behavioural issues, saying they don’t want children to be afraid of them. Instead, they want kids to rely on officers for help.

Police recommend parents sign their kids up for outreach programs such as DARE, OPP KIDS or Youth Leadership, instead of using scare tactics.

The Caledon OPP encourages families to reach out to youth-specific resources such as WhereToStart.ca or by phone at 905-451-4655.