BARRIE -- Parents and students are growing frustrated as talks between the union representing elementary teachers and support staff and the province continues to fall apart.

Seven school boards, including Trillium Lakes and Bluewater, took part in another one-day walkout on Monday, with the union saying every board provincewide will be out twice a week going forward.

"Out on the picket lines last week parents were very supportive," claims Janet Bigham, Simcoe County Elementary Teachers' Federation president.

Bigham says ETFO members are still pushing for the same issues they first brought to the Ford government back in August. Items like having an early childhood educator in all kindergarten classes, smaller class sizes and proper funding for special education needs.

Related article: Elementary teachers and support staff stage walkout across Ontario this week

The Holly Community Centre has been busy since opening its doors to students locked out of the classroom during the walkouts.

The City of Barrie hosts day camps for children. "We see those registrations coming in pretty fast." Recreation programmer Heather Kenehan says spots fill up as soon as they open when one-day strikes are announced.

To find out more information about day camps in Barrie, click here.