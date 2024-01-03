Parent's car impounded after Barrie teen is clocked speeding 183km/h: OPP

The parents of a Barrie teen "are not too happy" police impounded their vehicle after charging the young motorist with stunt driving.

Provincial police say the 17-year-old boy was clocked speeding 183 kilometres per hour at Highway 400 and Highway 11.

The stunt netted him a 30-day licence suspension and two-week vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.

"Although it's a new year, we are still asking drivers to slow down," OPP stated on social media with a picture of the teen's vehicle pulled over and the radar device indicating the alleged speed.

Provincial police report 94 people died in speed-related collisions investigated by the OPP in 2023.

"Stunt driving, aggressive driving is the number one killer when we look at the leading causes of death and injury on our highways," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt stated.

In 2023, the OPP laid over 150,000 speeding tickets and roughly 5,200 stunt driving charges.

"Respect the speed limit and other road users. We all need to arrive safely at our destinations," Schmidt concluded.