BARRIE, ONT. -- A driver accused of travelling with young children improperly secured inside a vehicle faces a series of charges.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Mark Collins said the van was pulled over on an off-ramp on Highway 401 in Cramahe Township at a seatbelt spot check.

Sgt. Collins said a toddler was sitting in a table booster seat rather than being safely secured in a proper child car seat.

According to the OPP, six children in total were inside the vehicle with their parents.

They said an infant was also improperly secured inside the van.

"The stop, although somewhat costly in terms of the traffic tickets issued, provided an opportunity to educate the whole family on what constitutes safe and legal restraints," Sgt. Collins said.

According to Transport Canada, infants should be secured in a rear-facing seat until one year of age. Toddlers should be forward-facing in a five-point harness until they are at least 40 pounds.