WASAGA BEACH -- As the open water on Georgian Bay beckons boaters, marina operators say everything is in a holding pattern since the province ordered recreation facilities closed.

The emergency measures forced the closure of non-essential workplaces, including communal or shared, public or private outdoor amenities everywhere, which means boat ramps, boat docks, beaches and waterfront spaces.

The spring preparations, including mechanical and maintenance work on boats, has come to a halt.

The largest freshwater marina operator in the country says boat owners should stay home and expect changes when the boating season does start.

"Be patient. Your boat is safe. We are going to look after it. I think we will have a good strong boating season, but I would also say when you come back to the marina, you are going to have to change your habits a little bit," says David Rozycki, Maple Leaf Marinas.

Rozycki adds they are working on a way to get boaters from their cars to their boats without a lot of human interaction.

Marina operators don't believe they will be too far behind schedule if they can get to work by May 1, but no one is sure what will happen between now and then.