Pair charged with second-degree murder in Orillia man's death

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a man and a woman after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in Orillia on Dec. 14.

The two accused, 18-year-old Mackenzie Harrod of Midland and 36-year-old Brian Allen Lancaster of Orillia, made a brief appearance in a Barrie courtroom via Zoom Monday afternoon.

The two are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kyle Farrows of Orillia.

Police said they were called to an Orillia apartment shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

“Police were called to a residence on Andrew Street South, and they located a deceased man, Kyle Farrows, 25 years old, on Dec. 17. They have ruled it a homicide,” says Brooklyn Karker with the OPP.

People who live nearby say they woke up to yellow police tape surrounding the area.

“I just came over to do my laundry as always and saw the yellow police tape. There was a lot of cops. I just live down the road,” said Coleton Perrault, nearby resident.

Harrod and Lancaster have been instructed to refrain from communicating with each other.

Police will not say much in terms of what may have happened or how the trio knew each other.

“If any members of the public have any information related to this case, whether it’s video surveillance or any information they deem might be helpful for the police, please come forward,” said Karker.

OPP Investigators have set up a dedicated tip line for anyone to call with information about this investigation at 1-844-677-9413.